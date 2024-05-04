News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Check Out Tilak's Sensational Catch!

Check Out Tilak's Sensational Catch!

By LAXMI NEGI
May 04, 2024 17:09 IST
The KKR-MI match witnessed a sensational catch by Tilak Varma, dismissing Phil Salt, arguably outshining all other fielding efforts.

Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma

Photographs: BCCI
 

Mumbai Indians opted to bowl first, and the decision was immediately rewarded. Nuwan Thushara, despite conceding 14 runs in his opening over, dismissed Phil Salt, who has been so lethal in earlier games.

Salt mistimed a lofted drive off Thushara, sending the ball up in the air towards point. Tilak Varma, displaying exceptional commitment, sprinted backwards in pursuit of the catch. Naman Dhir, also converging on the ball from the deep, collided with Tilak.

Despite the collision, Tilak's determination shone through. In a split second reaction, he secured the catch just before Naman crashed into him.

Thushara's early breakthrough, courtesy of Tilak's heroics, provided a significant advantage for Mumbai Indians at the start of their bowling innings.

A look at Varma's stunning effort on the field:

Tilak Varma

 

Tilak Varma

 

Tilak Varma

 

Tilak Varma

Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey

After rescuing KKR with the bat, senior pro Manish Pandey made a vital contribution on the field. Sunil Narine started with Rohit Sharma's big wicket in his first over.

The MI opener miscued the pull shot off the KKR spinner with the ball going high on the leg side which was taken by Pandey on the edge of the circle at midwicket, in the sixth over.

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine

Narine helped spin partner Varun Chakaravarthy claim his second wicket with a sharp catch at short third man.

Left-hander Tilak Varma went after the wide delivery from Chakravarthy only to get a thick outside edge which Narine held comfortably to leave MI in trouble on 61/4 in the ninth over.

VOTE! WHO TOOK THE BEST CATCH?

LAXMI NEGI / Rediff.com
