Check Out This Fan's Reaction To Gill!

Photograph and video: Gujarat Titans/X

Shubman Gill isn't just leading the Gujarat Titans on the field, he's charming his way into fans' hearts off it as well.

A recent video shared by Gujarat Titans on their Instagram handle highlights this perfectly.

As Gill entered the team hotel before their Delhi Capitals clash, a young fan's pure joy erupted. Her infectious smile and enthusiasm captured the essence of Gill's growing fanbase.

This viral moment isn't just about Gill's good looks (though they don't hurt!). His leadership and batting are what truly make him a star.

While the Gujarat Titans currently sit mid-table with a balanced win-loss record, Gill's individual performances have been a bright spot. He has scored 255 runs in six matches, including two crucial half-centuries.