Chahal's focus should be on RR, World Cup will follow

Chahal's focus should be on RR, World Cup will follow

Source: PTI
April 02, 2024 12:08 IST
'If your team is successful, you are in a winning team, selections and rewards come from that'

Yuzvendra Chahal

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals' assistant coach Shane Bond believes Yuzvendra Chahal can reclaim his spot in India's white-ball setup with consistent performances in the IPL.

Chahal bamboozled Mumbai Indians batters with a tidy spell of 4-0-11-3, laying the foundation for Rajasthan's comfortable six-wicket win on Monday.

“The competition is pretty tough, so one of the real challenges for any bowler coming into this tournament is to forget that there is a World Cup, and you start bowling to get into a World Cup team,” he said.

 

“If your team is successful, you are in a winning team, selections and rewards come from that. That has more of been our focus, to forget about all that other noise from the outside and just work really hard for each other."

“If we do that, I have got no doubt people are going to start talking like you are now about Chahal and whether he will feature in a World Cup or not. He is bowling beautifully, and if he keeps doing that, then we have got a massive chance in this tournament,” he added.

Bond said having knowledge about opposition players also helps in making strategies for his current team.

“When you have obviously spent so much time with certain players, watched them every day and talked to them about their game and the way that they see the game, that definitely helps,” he said.

“It was quite fun being on the other side of the team. A couple of dismissals, you get a lot of satisfaction from that.”

MI pacer Akash Madhwal said a fresh pitch at the Wankhede Stadium assisted bowlers in the first game but maintaining tight lines was equally crucial.

“We had to get our basics right and had to bowl in the line of the stumps. The pitch had some help for the fast bowlers,” said Madhwal, who returned 3/20.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
