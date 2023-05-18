When Ben Stokes Teased Bravo...

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy CSK/Twitter

The camaraderie within the Chennai Super Kings team has always been admired, with players sharing a strong bond and enjoying lighthearted moments together.

At a recent event, during a game of dumb charades, a light-hearted incident unfolded involving CSK Bowling Coach Dwayne Bravo and England's Test captain Ben Stokes.

During the game, Stokes playfully poked fun at Bravo's music skills. The players were participating in the game, and Stokes was the first one to act out a word.

The word he had to convey was 'Champion'. To depict it, Ajinkya Rahane performed the Champions hook step, which is associated with DJ Bravo's popular song.

Stokes successfully guessed the word and quickly mentioned Bravo's name. However, Stokes playfully chimed in, commenting on Bravo's music, saying, 'Terrible Music', which resulted in laughter all around.

Adding to the fun, Deepak Chahar then acted out the word 'bank' and Rahane had to guess it. Rahane expressed confusion about Chahar's acting skills and humorously remarked, 'Bohot kharab actor hai yaar (You are a terrible actor).'