IMAGE: Mumbai Indians pacer Akash Madhwal celebrates his five-wicket haul against Lucknow Super Giants. Photograph: Mumbai Indians/Instagram

After finishing last in IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians are back with a bang!

Despite premier strike bowler Jasprit Bumrah missing IPL 2023 with injury and Jofra Archer playing just five matches before he also suffered an injury setback, Mumbai Indians have defied the odds to make it to Qualifier 2.

The five-time champions showed their prowess as they crushed Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs to make it to Friday's Qualifier 2 against the Gujarat Titans, with the winner qualifying for the final against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

Akash Madhwal, an engineer from Uttarakhand, who not so long ago was playing tennis ball cricket, proved to be the wrecker-in-chief with the ball for MI. He finished with incredible figures of 5/5 in 3.3 overs -- the first five-wicket haul in an IPL play-off match -- to send LSG crashing for 101.

And the first one to hail the Akshay on his superb bowling as Bumrah himself.

'What a spell from Akash Madhwal. Congratulations @mipaltan, great win,' Bumrah tweeted.

Madhwal gave MI an early breakthrough with the wicket of Prerak Mankad (3) before he destroyed the LSG middle order by dismissing Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran off successive deliveries.

He cleaned up the tail with the wickets of Ravi Bishnoi and Mohsin Khan for his maiden five-wicket haul in T20 cricket.

The pacer had played a crucial role in MI making it to the play-offs, picking up 4/37 in the must-win last league match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.