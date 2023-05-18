'We saw Dravid getting angry'

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' Aditya Tare celebrates his match-winning six against the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2014. Photographs: BCCI

Then Mumbai Indians wicket-keeper Aditya Tare recalled his match-winning six in the IPL 2014 match against Rajasthan Royals, which left the normally calm Rahul Dravid react in anger.

In their last league match in 2014, Mumbai Indians, chasing a stiff 189/4, needed to beat Royals in 14.3 overs to improve their net run-rate and qualify for the Play-Offs.

Tare smashed the first ball he faced from James Faulkner, a full toss, over square leg for a six to <strong=>power MI to victory.

Mumbai need a boundary to qualify for the 2014 Play-Offs with the scores level after 14.3 overs. Tare finished it off in style with a huge six as Royals were left stunned as to how they let MI snatch an unbelievable victory but also steal their Play-Offs place.

IMAGE: Then Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid.

Dravid, who was then the Royals coach, was seething as he stood up from his chair and threw his team cap to the ground in disgust.

Recalling the incident on Star Sports, Tare said: 'I didn't see that (Dravid's reaction) at the time, but I have heard it from everyone: "We saw Rahul Dravid getting angry because of you".'

'Before that delivery, they (Royals) thought they had qualified, because the scores were tied. Their dugout seemed pretty happy. But then we got the news that we have another ball to secure a Play-Off berth, only if we get a boundary.

'First we thought we hit a six, but then, we realised we needed a four. But by then, I already had made my mind up to hit a six.'