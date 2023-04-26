Unveiling the strategy behind GT's dominance

GT has the longest practice hours so we get to bat a lot as batsmen: Abhinav Manohar

IMAGE: Abhinav Manohar impressed everyone with his scintillating knock of 42 off 21 balls against Mumbai Indians. Photograph: BCCI

Extensive training sessions comprising plenty of batting at the nets and taking countless throw downs have led to improvements in Gujarat Titans batter Abhinav Manohar's ability to strike the ball.

The 28-year-old, who represents Karnataka in the domestic circuit, on Tuesday impressed everyone with his scintillating knock of 42 off 21 balls in GT's Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians.

Thanks to Manohar's knock, an equally belligerent innings by David Miller (46 off 22 balls), and a cameo by Rahul Tewatia (20 not out off 5 balls), GT posted an imposing 207 for six after being asked to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The bowers then stopped Mumbai Indians at 152 for nine to help GT win by a huge margin of 55 runs.

"I think our team trains the most, it has the longest practice hours so we get to bat a lot as batsmen so that really helps us out there in the middle. We have done it so many times, it just becomes a muscle memory to do it while we play a game," said Manohar at the post-match press conference.

"Our practice sessions, we had two camps prior to the IPL for a week each which really helped us. I know my role in the team. It is made very clear by the franchise and that helps as well," he added.

During his stay in the middle, Manohar struck the ball cleanly, which fetched him three sixes and as many fours.

"Compared to last year I was a bit slow on the field, that's something that I've worked on throughout the year and my striking ability has improved since last year... that's due to a lot of throw downs," he said.

The GT batter opened up on his conversation with Miller and said the experienced South African helped him in the middle.

"We were talking out there in the middle. Whatever ball is in our zone, we shall go for it and not give any half-hearted effort at the shot. Plus, I felt Miller being out there in the middle, talking to me, helps me calm down when I'm batting over there," said Manohar.

Speaking about his skipper Hardik Pandya, Manohar called him a world class batter.

"Hardik is a world class batsmen and it's just a matter of time when he comes back and I'm sure in the next few days he's going to do something special," he said.

Though MI failed to get going after being set a stiff target of 208, Manohar said he felt batting in the second innings was easier and credited the GT bowlers for their stellar show.

"I felt it was easy to bat in the second innings, but our bowlers really bowled well. They lost a few wickets early on, which didn't allow the batters to come out and play their game. I felt it was easier to bat in the second innings because of the dew."

Asked about the Afghanistan spin duo of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad, who shared five wickets between them against MI, Manohar was full of praise for them.

"Rashid and Noor are really tough to pick in the nets. It's been a year and a half and I can't pick Noor in the nets so I'm sure for a new batter playing from some other team is very hard to pick him.

"He's just not got enough experience to play matches but once he gets that he'll be as good as Rashid Khan."