IPL 2023: Suryansh Shedge replaces Jaydev Unadkat

IMAGE: Jaydev Unadkat was ruled out after sustaining an injury during training. Photographs: BCCI

Ahead of their final league game of the IPL season, Lucknow Super Giants announced Jaydev Unadkat’s replacement.

The race for the playoffs is still open and Krunal Pandya-led LSG are still in the reckoning. On Thursday, Lucknow, who were dealt a big blow midway through the season, with regular skipper KL Rahul and Unadkat being ruled out due to injury, brought in Suryansh Shedge as a replacement.

Shedge joins the Lucknow side as Unadkat’s replacement for the remainder of the ongoing Indian Premier League season.

IPL’s statement read, “Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Thursday brought Suryansh Shedge on board as a replacement for the injured Jaydev Unadkat for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.”

Unadkat, a left-arm pacer, sustained a shoulder injury during training and was ruled out of the remaining season. Suryansh joins LSG for INR 20 Lakh.