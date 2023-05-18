'Delhi's Fans Deserve This Win'

IMAGE: Axar Patel, Riley Rossouw and Phil Salt celebrate Delhi Capitals' win over the Punjab Kings on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Delhi Capitals may have arrived late at the IPL 2023 party, but they had a good time in the middle on Wednesday, handing Punjab Kings a 15 run loss and dashing their Play-Offs hopes.

South African Riley Rossouw struck his maiden IPL half-ton, a 37-ball 82 not out, to take Delhi to over the 200-run mark after Prithvi Shaw and David Warner laid the foundation for a big score.

'Definitely happy that Delhi got the win today. From the fan's perspective, they deserve it. They've been supporting us throughout the whole competition and getting the win tonight is a good result,' Rossouw said in a video posted on Delhi's Twitter handle.

'It was a joy to be out there. I enjoyed myself. Batting on a good wicket, just expressing my talent. Very fortunate today that I could come off the way I did. Just happy with how everything turned out,' Rossouw added.

Rossouw was joined by Phil Salt, who played a 27 run cameo off 14 balls, to propel DC to a match-winning total of 213 for 2.

Video: Kind courtesy Delhi Capitals/Twitter

On his partnership with Salt, Rossouw said: 'Very relaxed partnership. We had fun out there. Good banter. Just a pleasure batting with someone so relaxed and so chilled.'