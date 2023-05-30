News
Srinivasan credits Dhoni for miraculous CSK win

Srinivasan credits Dhoni for miraculous CSK win

Source: PTI
May 30, 2023 17:16 IST
CSK

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI

The thrilling last ball win by Chennai Super Kings in the IPL final against Gujarat Titans "is a miracle" and only the legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni could pull off such a show, noted industrialist and India Cements Vice Chairman N Srinivasan said on Tuesday.

 

Chennai-based India Cements Ltd is the principal sponsor of the Indian Premier League team Chennai Super Kings. Srinivasan spoke to the CSK captain on Tuesday morning and congratulated him and his team for the "great victory". Srinivasan's message to Dhoni was exclusively shared with PTI.

"Fantastic captain. You have done a miracle. Only you can do it. We are proud of the boys and the team," Srinivasan told Dhoni.

He advised Dhoni to take rest following the back-to-back match schedule over the last few days and invited him to visit Chennai along with the team for celebrating the victory.

"This season has been one where the fans have demonstrated how much they love M S Dhoni. So do we," Srinivasan, who was overwhelmed by the affection shown by CSK fans, said.

In a high scoring final on Monday night in Ahmedabad, Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets to lift the trophy for the fifth time. 

Source: PTI
