Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Thank You Hyderabad'

'Thank You Hyderabad'

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 19, 2023 11:11 IST
SRH

Photographs: BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad concluded yet another disappointing campaign at their home ground on Thursday, May 18, 2023, failing to secure a spot in the Play-Offs for the third consecutive year.

With only eight points to their name, the 2016 champions find themselves at the bottom of the points table.

Despite the disappointment, SRH expressed their gratitude towards their loyal fans. Displaying a banner that read, 'Thank you Hyderabad', the Sunrisers players acknowledged the unwavering support they received.

Taking to their Twitter handle, SRH expressed their appreciation, stating, 'Not the way we wanted our home season to go, but #OrangeArmy, you are the best. You've flocked the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in huge numbers and constantly backed us no matter what. We assure you we'll come back stronger! Until then, thank you for all the love and support.'

SRH

 

SRH

 

SRH

SRH

 
REDIFF CRICKET
IPL 2023

IPL 2023

