Are Tattoos Secret To Kohli-Faf Magic?

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis stitched a match-winning 172-run opening stand against SunRisers Hyderabad on Thursday, May 18, 2023. The duo has scored 872 runs together as an opening pair for RCB this season. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli says his partnership with Faf du Plessis reminds of his time in the middle with former Royal Challengers Bangalore team-mate AB de Villiers with whom he forged many a match-winning stand.

In a post-match chat between Virat and du Plessis on IPL's Twitter page, Kohli revealed that Faf had a gut feel that one of the top three RCB batters would hit a century in the game against SunRisers Hyderabad.

'Just before we went into bat, Faf said, "I have a gut feel that one of the top three is going to get a hundred" and I said, "The odds of someone getting a hundred looks like you right now because of the way you are batting" and he said "It's you".'

In the video, Virat explains how practicing on a bad batting pitch has helped them prepare mentally if it comes to batting on a bad pitch during a match.

Virat and Faf then go on to talk about the USP of their partnership, Faf saying it's the 'on-field chemistry that cannot be taken for granted', and the RCB duo reveal their similar passion for tattoos, watches and food helps them connect off the field.

At the post-match media interaction, Kohli said: 'When I can make an impact in an important game, it gives me confidence, it gives the team confidence. I think it's the tattoos (the secret behind the partnership with Faf).'

'We almost have 900 runs together this season. Very similar to how I used to feel with AB and me batting together. Just an understanding of where the game is going and what needs to be done,' Kohli added.

'Having an experienced guy who's captained at the international level -- it's been a beautiful transition for us coming together for RCB at the top and making an impact.

'Didn't expect to be 172/0. But that's how well Faf and me have played this season. Faf's been on a different level. I've had a quiet couple of games. The way I was hitting in the nets wasn't transitioning into the middle in the last 2-3 matches.'

'Wanted to make an impact and my intent was to go after the bowlers from ball 1 -- something I've done through the season. There was a dip, but I wanted to pick my game up at the right time.'