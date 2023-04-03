Turning Point: Boult's Double Strike

IMAGE: Trent Boult celebrates dismissing Sunrisers Hyderabad Opener Abhishek Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Trent Boult made a dream start with the ball, with a double wicket maiden as a rampaging Rajasthan Royals humbled Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs in the IPL 2023 match in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Put into bat, Royals amassed a huge 203/5 on a pitch which had nothing for the bowlers at the Rajiv Gandhi international stadium in Hyderabad.

Given how the Royals batters hit boundaries regularly through their innings, Sunrisers's talented batting line-up would have fancied their chances of chasing down the total.

Boult's twin blows with the new ball doused SRH hopes as early as the first over of the innings.

He cleaned up the young Abhishek Sharma with an unplayable yorker, which swung in sharply to beat the left-hander all ends up.

Two balls later, Boult got Rahul Tripathi, who charged the Kiwi pacer but ended up getting an edge with Jason Holder taking a stunning one-handed catch diving to his left at slip.

Even before they registered a run on the board, Sunrisers had lost two wickets in the first over.

Boult didn't concede a single run as he bagged a double wicket-maiden. He bowled an excellent first spell of 2/8 in three overs, which included as many as 13 dot balls as Sunrisers struggled to 30/2 in the Powerplay.

There was no coming back for the hosts, who kept losing wickets at regular intervals, and eventually finished on a disappointing 131/8.