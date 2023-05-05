News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » From a Naughty Kid to a Cricket Legend: The Story of Virat Kohli

From a Naughty Kid to a Cricket Legend: The Story of Virat Kohli

By Rediff Cricket
May 05, 2023 21:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

Photograph: RCB/Twitter

In the latest episode of RCB Bold Diaries, Coach Rajkumar Sharma shared an inspiring incident from Virat Kohli's junior days, showcasing the passionate and fearless attitude of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter towards cricket.

 

Despite being hit on the chest with the ball during his training at an academy in West Delhi, Kohli went against his mother and coach's advice and faced players much older than him, displaying his undaunting determination towards the sport.

"On May 30, 1998, he came to me with his brother and father. Within a few days, we could see that he was different from others, a very active and very naughty guy. He was determined and dedicated and wanted to dominate from the first day. He had a tremendous self-belief that he can do anything," revealed Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma.

Virat Kohli

"Junior teammates could never get Virat out so he came to me and said he wanted to play in the senior group. Despite my hesitation, he kept insisting and then I decided to give him a chance. I was also irritated but he played well. Though he once got hit on the chest, he told his mother I'll play with seniors only come what may. He's special and has god-gifted talent. He has been playing bold from a very young age," added Sharma.

Virat Kohli has been a member of the RCB squad since the beginning of the IPL in 2008. The franchise had for-sighted his talent much before and he has not only revelled but has been a crucial cog to RCB’s journey in the League.

Reflecting on Virat's mentality from an early age, childhood friend Shalaj Sondhi stated, "We met in class fifth. Our team had a state match in Una and Virat was playing on 190. He had to complete his 200 runs in that innings and wickets were falling at the other end. So, when I came in to bat, Virat said you just have to stand and I will deliver. He went on to score 250 runs and then I realised he is the next version of the Indian cricket team."

"I have a scrapbook where every friend wrote something in it. They would write about themselves and Virat Kohli has also written. He wrote that he aimed to become an Indian cricketer in 2002 or 2003," said Shalaj.

Anuj Rawat

The coach also recalled a special moment he shared with Virat Kohli. "When Virat Kohli became the captain in all formats, he called me & said 'Sir, I used to come on cycle keeping the kit bag on the front, then we wouldn't have thought I would reach here' - That was a very emotional moment," he revealed.

Virat Kohli is not only doing wonders for RCB, he is also inspiring the younger generation.

" I also joined the same academy as Virat Kohli when I shifted to Delhi in 2011. At that time India had just won the World Cup and when I found out that this is the same place where Virat trained, I enrolled. As the years went by, I got to know more about his struggles and the kind of changes he made in himself which really inspired me," concluded RCB batter Anuj Rawat.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
From crutches to confidence: Pant's recovery journey
From crutches to confidence: Pant's recovery journey
K L Rahul to have surgery; miss IPL 2023, WTC Final
K L Rahul to have surgery; miss IPL 2023, WTC Final
How does the young Gill handle the pressure?
How does the young Gill handle the pressure?
More troops, anti-riot vehicles rushed to Manipur
More troops, anti-riot vehicles rushed to Manipur
PHOTOS: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans
PHOTOS: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans
5 soldiers killed, mobile net suspended in Rajouri
5 soldiers killed, mobile net suspended in Rajouri
Ganguly puts his faith in Rahane: Can he deliver?
Ganguly puts his faith in Rahane: Can he deliver?

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Virat and Anushka's Delhi Date!

Virat and Anushka's Delhi Date!

Kohli-Gambhir spat causes stir off the field too

Kohli-Gambhir spat causes stir off the field too

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances