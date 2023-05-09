News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit's struggles with bat is mental, not technical: Sehwag

Rohit's struggles with bat is mental, not technical: Sehwag

Source: PTI
May 09, 2023 11:57 IST
IMAGE: Rohit Sharma has been struggling for runs in IPL 2023, having scored just 184 runs at 18.39 and a strike rate of 126.89. Photographs: BCCI

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is suffering from a "mental block" and there is no technical problem with his batting, said former India opener Virender Sehwag.

Rohit has been struggling for runs in IPL 2023, having scored just 184 runs at 18.39 and a strike rate of 126.89. In the last two games, he couldn't even open his account.

 

In fact, Rohit registered his 16th duck -- the most in IPL history, during the last match against Chennai Super Kings.

"Rohit Sharma is not battling with the bowlers but with himself. There is a mental block," Sehwag said on on Star Sports' Cricket Live.

"There's no problem with his batting technique. Some confusion is going on in his mind. But the day he gets going, we will make up for all the previous matches."



Five-time champions MI are languishing at the seventh spot with 10 points following five losses and as many wins. They suffered a six-wicket loss to CSK in their last match after a poor start saw them managing just 139/8, a target overhauled by their opponents in 17.4 overs.

Opening the innings, Cameron Green and Ishan Kishan scored just 6 and 7 respectively and former Australia batter Aaron Finch said the Mumbai openers look confused and they should learn from the way CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad goes about his business.

"MI's opening combination looks confused they are taking a lot of risk. They were looking to hit all the balls. They should learn from Ruturaj Gaikwad, he remains so calm in the middle and hits the loose balls," Finch said.

As Rohit struggles, Virat Kohli is having a stellar run with the bat, having amassed 419 runs so far in the IPL, though his strike rate has been questioned at times.

Hailing his consistent run over the years, former South African spinner Imran Tahir said, "Virat Kohli has always had the urge to score runs.

"You can score maximum runs in one season, two or three seasons, but if you are successful in doing this for 15 consecutive seasons, then it can be attributed to the result of your hard work and dedication.
    
"What Virat has done in the last 15 years is really commendable."

