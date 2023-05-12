News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Get him in the Indian team now @BCCI!'

'Get him in the Indian team now @BCCI!'

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 12, 2023 11:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'I would have selected @ybj_19 as KL Rahul's replacement for the World Test championship final. He is that good.'

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal kisses his bat after winning the IPL 2023 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Photographs: BCCI

Yashasvi Jaiswal's sensational 98 from 47 balls, which powered the Rajasthan Royals to an emphatic nine wicket victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday, May 11, 2023, earned him a lot of plaudits from the best in the business.

Jaiswal smashed the fastest half-century in IPL history as he blasted his way to a 50 from just 13 balls.

A look at some of the reactions:

Virat Kohli: Wow, this is some of the best batting I've seen in a while. What a talent @yashasvijaiswal

Suryakumar Yadav: Special knock. Special player Take a bow @ybj_19

Brett Lee: Wow @ybj_19! @IPL Get him in the Indian team now @BCCI! Yashasvi Jaiswal @JioCinema



Rajasthan Royals: Not a hundred but it felt better than that.

Suresh Raina: Congratulations @ybj_19 on the fastest IPL fifty. Your hard work paid off, and your exceptional skills will take you far. Keep it up! #IPL2023 #KKRvRR

Michael Vaughan: I would have selected @ybj_19 as KL Rahul's replacement for the World Test championship final. He is that good.. he is going to be a superstar..

 
REDIFF CRICKET
IPL 2023

IPL 2023

