Curran Is Paisa Vasool!

IMAGE: Punjab Kings Captain Sam Curran smacked 55 off just 29 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Punjab Kings's Sam Curran is a paisa vasool cricketer!

The most expensive player in IPL history, the English all-rounder showed why he is worth every rupee of the Rs 16.25 crore (Rs 162.5 million) spent on him by his franchise.

He led his team in Shikhar Dhawan's absence and has played his role with aplomb.

With his team struggling at 83 for 4 in 10 overs, Curran and Harpreet Bhatia first batted watchfully before going after the Mumbai Indians bowling.

After rotating the strike and getting to 100 in the 14th over, Curran smashed Hrithik Shokeen for a six before going after the bowling.

Along with Bhatia, he attacked Arjun Tendulkar, smashing the 23 year old for 31 runs, hitting 4 fours and 2 sixes.

He then smashed Cameron Green for 2 sixes before taking on compatriot Jofra Archer. Curran hammered Archer for back-to-back fours to get to his fifty off 27 balls, before getting out in the same over.

Curran's innings was peppered with shots down the ground, over the bowler, carved through backward point, including the singles and twos at the start of his innings.

He kept a clear mind while batting, ensuring he took his time, judged the wicket and the bowlers before going after the attack.

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh celebrates Tilak Varma's wicket. Photograph: BCCI

When Punjab came out to defend 215, Curran did not lose his cool when Suryakumar Yadav and Cameron Green were making his bowlers chase leather.

He rotated his bowlers well and bringing Arshdeep at the death showed how well he knew his team-mates's skills and backed them to the T.

Arshdeep kept the faith reposed in him by Curran who brought him back into the attack to bowl the 18th over.

After taking out the dangerous Suryakumar Yadav for 57 in that very over, he did exceedingly well to defend 16 off the last over by taking the wickets of Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera and giving just 2 runs to take Punjab to a memorable win.

Calm would have been what one would term Arshdeep's state of mind, but the India pacer said it was anything but, telling the broadcast commentators 'You should come and stand next to me (when bowling the final over), the heartbeat is not even close to 120.'