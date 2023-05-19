Kohli-Faf Blitz, Siraj Decimate SRH

The IPL 2023 clash between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Sunrisers Hyderabad was filled with vital moments that directed the route of the match.

Siraj's Impact and RCB's Strong Finish With The Ball

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates with Michael Bracewell. Photograph: BCCI

In a stunning display of skill and determination, local lad Mohammed Siraj emerged as the standout bowler for RCB.

Delivering a remarkable performance in his native Hyderabad, Siraj finished with exceptional figures of 1 for 17 off 4 overs.

With the new ball in hand, he consistently hit hard lengths and extracted bounce from the surface, troubling the likes of Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi, who struggled to cope.

Later in the innings, Siraj applied the brakes on the run flow with tight and disciplined bowling.

His remarkable final over where he silenced the crowd at the Rajiv Gandhi stadium by denying the hard-hitting Glenn Phillips and the well-set Harry Brook any room to unleash their powerful shots, further highlighted his impact.

RCB conceded a mere 26 runs off the final three overs, severely hampering SRH's scoring rate.

Kohli and Faf du Plessis Partnership

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis orchestrated an extraordinary opening partnership of 172 runs. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli's scorching century and Faf du Plessis' resilient 71 dismantled the 187 run target, leaving Sunrisers in despair.

Displaying unwavering intent, the RCB openers capitalised on the SRH bowlers' struggle to find the right lengths, feasting on their deliveries.

As the Powerplay ended, they swiftly converted ones into twos, applying pressure on the fielders and forcing mistakes from the Hyderabad side.

Continuing his sensational form this season, Faf reached his half-century before Kohli. Initially, he played second fiddle, patiently setting himself up for an onslaught on the bowlers.

IMAGE: Glenn Philips dropped Faf du Plessis when he was batting on 8. Photograph: BCCI

Lady luck smiled upon the RCB skipper as he benefited from a drop by Glenn Phillips when he was on 8. Faf also survived a caught-and-bowled opportunity by Mayank Dagar, which was deemed a no-ball due to it being the second bouncer of the over when he was on 41.

Hyderabad Captain Aiden Markram found no answers to Kohli and du Plessis' relentless assault. Despite utilising seven bowlers, none posed a significant threat.

Kohli took charge with scintillating strokeplay, refusing to let the innings slow down. His cover drives and flick shots were nothing short of sensational. While there were a couple of quiet overs, boundaries still came regularly.