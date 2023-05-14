News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » RCB didn't get us out, we got ourselves out: Sangakkara

RCB didn't get us out, we got ourselves out: Sangakkara

Source: PTI
May 14, 2023 21:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Kumar Sangakkara said the Royals threw away their wickets. Photograph: BCCI

Head coach Kumar Sangakkara feels Rajasthan Royals' batters threw away their wickets, adding that the IPL match was lost in the powerplay itself after of half the side was sent packing by Royal Challengers Bangalore in Jaipur on Sunday.

The Royals suffered a dramatic batting collapse to be bowled out for 59 -- the third lowest innings total in the IPL -- against RCB.

Chasing a competitive 172-run target, the hosts lost five wickets for 25 runs in the powerplay to eventually lose by 112 runs.      

"It was a poor batting performance. We bowled well to keep them under 170, which on this pitch was going to be a good chase," Sangakkara said.

"I think we got a little bit carried away in the powerplay, thinking that we had to score too many runs there and try to be ultra-positive," he said at the post-match press conference.

"It was a case of trying to build partnerships but unfortunately we were five down coming out of the powerplay that was probably the end of the game," the Sri Lankan legend added.

 

The RR batters were guilty of going for big shots instead of trying to settle in.

"They didn't really get us out but we got ourselves out, it was pretty obvious to see. So, it was not about one individual it's about the whole batting unit and we weren't good enough today," Sangakkara said.

The loss meant RR slipped to the sixth place with 12 points from 13 matches. With only one game left, their chances of reaching the play-offs look slim.

"We'll have to wait, have one game left, Unfortunately, now other results will have to go our way, we got to play for some pride and make sure we win it," the coach said.

IMAGE: Anuj Rawat played a cameo to guide RCB to a competitive total. Photograph: BCCI

Wicketkeeper-batter Anuj Rawat provided the final flourish to the RCB innings as he blazed away to an unbeaten 29 off 11 deliveries, slamming three fours and two sixes.

"I had practices for this, I knew if I stayed till the end I will be able to make some impact," the 23-year-old Rawat said.

On Rajasthan's abject surrender Rawat said: "We weren't expecting this to happen but it is a game of cricket and anything can happen. We were just playing to our potential."

The mammoth win has severely improved RCB's net run rate, which augers well for them as they make a charge for the play-offs.

RCB are just outside the top four, in fifth place with 12 points from as many games. 

"After today's win we are in a very positive frame of mind, we got two points and our net run rate also improves. We will take one game at a time."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Kohli, Sachin Praise the Strong Women in their Lives
Kohli, Sachin Praise the Strong Women in their Lives
Rahul, Athiya's Day Out In London
Rahul, Athiya's Day Out In London
'Prabhsimran always had talent; maturity has changed'
'Prabhsimran always had talent; maturity has changed'
Australia to host Pak, Windies for Test series
Australia to host Pak, Windies for Test series
SC to hear plea seeking action against Veep, Rijiju
SC to hear plea seeking action against Veep, Rijiju
Baku World Cup: No medals on final day
Baku World Cup: No medals on final day
These states will go to polls before 2024 LS elections
These states will go to polls before 2024 LS elections

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Samson has 'no words' after RCB's royal thrashing

Samson has 'no words' after RCB's royal thrashing

PIX: RR suffer embarrassing 59-all out defeat to RCB

PIX: RR suffer embarrassing 59-all out defeat to RCB

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances