Preparation key to comeback man Chakravarthy's success

Preparation key to comeback man Chakravarthy's success

Source: PTI
April 27, 2023 13:25 IST
IMAGE: Varun Chakaravarthy celebrates the wicket of Glenn Maxwell on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy reckons he is reaping the benefits of focussing more on accuracy than using "different variations" in the IPL.

The 31-year-old Chakravarthy was the pick of the KKR bowlers in his side's 21-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru on Wednesday with figures of 3/27 from his four overs.

"I have worked more on my accuracy rather than working on different variations. Another aspect I was working on was revolutions on the ball. I was working with AC Prathiban. He's my spin coach back in Chennai, so it definitely worked," Chakravarthy said at the post-match press conference.

"More than that, tactics, whatever Abhishek Nayar (KKR assistant coach) tells, it always works for me. They both have played a very good role in my comeback.”

Chakravarthy, who was part of India's disappointing campaign in the T20 World Cup in the UAE, had a forgettable IPL last year when he took only six wickets in 11 games.

Chakravarthy, who had the crucial wickets of Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror and Dinesh Karthik, said he had prepared well for the match against RCB by watching videos of earlier match against the Bengaluru side.

 

“It's a very challenging ground. We had our own plans. We made sure that we have separate meetings just to bowl on this ground (Chinnaswamy). It worked out today," he said.

"I did watch videos of previous matches when I played against RCB. I could see technical aspects of their batsmen, where they were targeting. I was focusing on that," said Chakravarthy who is in top four among most wicket takers this season so far with 13 scalps from eight matches.

"You have to be confident in every ball you bowl and even if you slip in your confidence, the effort is not going translate in your bowling."

Chakravarthy heaped praise on fellow leg-spinner Suyash Sharma, who had figures of 2/30 on Wednesday, and said that he could play for the national side.

“Suyash Sharma has come into the team and I could say that he's a guy for the future for the country. He is an amazing talent. I wish he can understand the level of cricket we are playing and he can fast track his way to the national side,” he said.

Source: PTI
IPL 2023

IPL 2023

