IMAGE: KKR Co-owner Juhi Chawla. Photograph: BCCI

It was delight and relief at the same time for Juhi Chawla as the Kolkata Knight Riders finally ended their losing run.

KKR outclassed Royal Challengers Bangalore by 21 runs to end their four-match losing streak.

IMAGE: Juhi Chawla with husband Jay Mehta, right, and KKR CEO Venky Mysore. Photograph: BCCI

Juhi, who was in attendance at the M Chinnaswamy stadium with husband Jay Mehta, looked pleased with her team's superb showing.