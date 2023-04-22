SRH Players Attend Dhoni Masterclass

IMAGE: SunRisers Hyderabad youngsters are all ears to Mahendra Singh Dhoni after their IPL match on Friday, April 21, 2023. Photographs: BCCI

How often has it been said that the IPL is a platform for learning for the hordes of youngsters playing in the league.

As if playing with and against the greats of the game was not enough, SunRisers Hyderabad youngsters were given a special masterclass by none other than Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The CSK legend was seen surrounded by a swarm of SRH players who were all ears as he shared batting tips and other insights with them.

Abdul Samad, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi and Umran Malik were all ears to Dhoni's wisdom.

After the hammering at CSK's hands, here's hoping SRH players soaked in the advice to put on a better show in their next outing against Delhi Capitals on Monday, April 24.