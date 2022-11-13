News
IPL 2023: Pacer Lockie Ferguson returns to KKR

IPL 2023: Pacer Lockie Ferguson returns to KKR

Source: PTI
November 13, 2022 13:11 IST
Lockie Ferguson

Photograph: Kind courtesy KKR/Twitter

Defending champions Gujarat Titans have traded New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson and Afghan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz to Kolkata Knight Riders for the forthcoming Indian Premier League season.

 

The Titans had bought Ferguson for Rs 10 crore at the IPL mega auction earlier this year. The Kiwi played 13 matches for the side and picked 12 wickets that included a four-wicket haul.

The pacer has previously represented KKR, the two-time champions, from 2017 to 2021.

Gurbaz, on the other hand, was included in the Gujarat Titans squad in the previous edition as a replacement for England batter Jason Roy, but the 20-year-old did not play any game last season. 

Source: PTI
T20 World cup

T20 World cup

