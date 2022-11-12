Tom Moody backing Pakistan for the win

IMAGE: Tom Moody says Haris brings positivity to the Pakistan team. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody praised Pakistan batters Muhammad Haris and Shan Masood ahead of the summit clash against England.

Pakistan and England will be locking horns in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

"The interesting thing about Pakistan is that the impact that Haris has brought and the free spirit he has brought to the team as a batting unit has been quite remarkable for a young player. He has gone out there, from the get-go, and taken the game on and if anything, the rest of the team has taken strength from that freedom that he has shown," said Moody on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan'.

"So, they are very versatile with the batting order and you cannot underestimate someone like Shan Masood because he has done some heavy lifting in this tournament. He has not picked up the headlines or he's not striking over a 150, but he's done some really important sort of partnership building as a middle-order player," he added.

Haris has played three games in the tournament so far and has scored 89 runs in three innings at an average of 29.66 and the best score of 31. He has struck at an impressive strike rate of 161.81. Masood has scored 137 runs at an average of over 45 in six matches, with one half-century against India in their campaign opener.

The final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup between England and Pakistan is sure to have some fireworks. With Pakistan coming from the depths of despair after suffering losses to India and Zimbabwe and with England having a poor start with a loss to Ireland in the group stages, both teams have shown some real character and mettle to overcome the odds and reach the summit clash. Both teams showcased some really good performances in their semi-final bouts, and the stage is set for what is going to be a great final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the MCG.

Moody also spoke on Pakistan having the opportunity to make an impact by winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia, he said, "That is the beauty of history and the legacy of that team that Imran Khan has left for Pakistan. So, that is really a chance for Babar (Azam) and his team to leave their own footprint. It is a different format as well than the 50 overs World Cup, so it is time to get a 20-20 World Cup. It is a chance for them to tread new ground and leave their own legacy and footprint in Australia,"

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar spoke on who has the edge between Pakistan and England, he said, "I will probably back Pakistan because bowlers win tournaments and that is where Pakistan, with the kind of bowling attack that they have, I mean four quality quicks and they have the wrist spin, and if they require they also have the option of a left-arm spinner,"

"I do not think they will use that option that much, but Shadab Khan with the kind of all-round ability that he possesses, the kind of attack that they have, with the reverse swing coming into play at some point in time, we have already seen that. I feel that Pakistan are slightly ahead of England at this moment," he added.