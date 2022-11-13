T20 WC Final: Rain threat looms but ICC releases revised rules

IMAGE: Heavy rain is expected on Sunday's match-day and also the reserve day on Monday as a multi-year La Nina weather phenomenon continues to drench much of eastern Australia. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

The threat of rain looms over the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup but some thinking from ICC could save the tournament final on Sunday.

Fortunately, there is a back-up date available should the match not go ahead, with Monday representing a reserve day.

While there is a reserve day available, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said that it is trying to ensure that the match gets over on the originally scheduled day itself and has managed to secure a time extension at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the venue for the title clash.

‘Tournament officials have now been able to add an additional hour of extra time for play to be held at the MCG on Sunday night, meaning a total of 90 minutes is now available should any play be lost. That means play can continue up until midnight local time, should any additional extra time be required on Sunday,’ said the ICC in a statement.

‘The ability to finish the match on Monday's reserve day (November 14 at 3:00pm AEDT) is still available to event organisers, although every effort will be made for the match to be completed on Sunday,’ the ICC further said.

The official website of the meteorology department said, ‘Cloudy. Very high (near 100%) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe. Winds east to northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h turning northerly 25 to 35 km/h during the morning then decreasing to 15 to 20 km/h in the evening.’