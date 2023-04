Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kaviya Maran was once again dejected after her team were outclassed by Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 match in Lucknow on Friday, April 7, 2023.

Sunrisers suffered a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants.

Kaviya, Sunrisers Owner Kalanithi Maran's only child, will certainly not be happy with her team, who have been comprehensively outplayed in their first two games.

IMAGE: The look on Kaviya Maran's face says it all. PhotographS: BCCI/IPL

IMAGE: Sunrisers finished last in IPL 2021 and eighth among 10 teams last year. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Kaviya's mother Kaveri Maran doesn't enjoy the proceedings either.

IMAGE: Kaviya must wonder how to get Sunrisers back to winning ways.