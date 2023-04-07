News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Skipper Pujara hits ton for Sussex ahead of WTC final

Skipper Pujara hits ton for Sussex ahead of WTC final

Source: PTI
April 07, 2023 23:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates his century against Durham on Day 2 of the County Championship Division 2 match on Friday. Photographs: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Senior India batter Cheteshwar Pujara, leading Sussex, scored a century in the first innings against Durham in the the County Championship Division Two match, in Hove, on Friday.

 

Pujara, who has been named captain for this season, brought up his ton in 134 balls by slamming back-to-back boundaries off Brydon Carse in the 55th over on the second day.

Sussex finished Day 2 on 308/8 in reply to Durham's first innings score of 376.



Walking to the middle after Sussex were reduced to 44/2, Pujara scored 115 off 163 balls to cut short Durham's lead as he shared a vital 112-run partnership with Tom Clark.

He was eventually trapped leg before by medium pacer Ben Raine.

Pujara, who is a vital member of the Indian team that will play the WTC final against Australia at The Oval in London in June, sent the ball to the fence 13 times and once over it during his innings.

Last season, Pujara had scored five hundreds, and was the fourth highest run scorer in the Championship, accumulating 1094 runs in eight games.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Lord Rises At Eden
Lord Rises At Eden
King Kohli Shakes A Leg With King Khan!
King Kohli Shakes A Leg With King Khan!
MI vs CSK rivalry like Man United vs Liverpool: Moeen
MI vs CSK rivalry like Man United vs Liverpool: Moeen
MGL slashes CNG price by Rs 8, PNG by Rs 5 in Mumbai
MGL slashes CNG price by Rs 8, PNG by Rs 5 in Mumbai
Suryakumar can win India ODI World Cup: Ponting
Suryakumar can win India ODI World Cup: Ponting
Forex reserves drop by $329 mn to $578.45 bn
Forex reserves drop by $329 mn to $578.45 bn
IPL PIX: Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
IPL PIX: Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

BCCI could lose as much as Rs 955 crore if...

BCCI could lose as much as Rs 955 crore if...

Suryakumar can win India ODI World Cup: Ponting

Suryakumar can win India ODI World Cup: Ponting

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances