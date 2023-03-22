Pollard's New Role At Mumbai Indians

IMAGE: Kieron Pollard talks to a batter during Mumbai Indians's training session. Photograph and Video: Mumbai Indians/Instagram

Kieron Pollard retired from the IPL last year, but will continue to be part of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023.

The West Indian all-rounder got cracking in his new role of batting coach as he kept a keen eye on the young batters during the training session on Monday.

'BATTING COACH MODE', Mumbai Indians noted on Instagram.

Pollard played 13 seasons for Mumbai Indians since joining them in 2010 -- winning the IPL five times and the Champions League T20 twice.

He played 211 games (IPL + CLT20) for MI, scoring 3.915 runs, at a strike rate of 147, while picking up 79 wickets, with 69 of those in the IPL, and taking 103 catches in the IPL.

While Pollard has taken up coaching in the IPL, he played for Mumbai Indians Emirates in the International League T20 in the UAE.