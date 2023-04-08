Krunal Pandya shuts down critics with flair

‘People say I don't turn the ball, so that answers it I guess (Markram wicket)’

‘I'm in good headspace this year after working on my bowling’

IMAGE: Krunal Pandya celebrates the wicket of SRH skipper Aiden Markram. Photograph: BCCI

Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Krunal Pandya on Friday said taking time off to work on his bowling has put him in a good head space and given him a lot of clarity.

Krunal starred with the bat and the ball in LSG's five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match in Lucknow on Friday.

"This year I'm in a good headspace. Once you have clarity up there, things fall in places. I'm very process-driven, I don't think about results," he said at the post match presentation.

"I took a break from cricket for a few months because I was just playing the white-ball formats, so wanted some time off to work on my bowling."

Krunal snapped three wickets giving away 18 runs before playing a vital 34-run knock.

"What happened last two-three years was I kept getting wider and wider. Whatever I did in the last 3-4 months -- getting taller and getting the ball to turn away, it is all coming out really well."

He dismissed SRH skipper Aiden Makram with a lovely spinning delivery which hit the off stump.

"People say I don't turn the ball, so that answers it I guess (Markram wicket). I'm trying to recollect how I played in the first 4-5 years in IPL where I was batting at four for MI. Trying to find that rhythm and consistency. Having the clarity helps," said Krunal.