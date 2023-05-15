News
KKR captain Rana fined for slow over-rate vs CSK

KKR captain Rana fined for slow over-rate vs CSK

Source: PTI
May 15, 2023 12:04 IST
IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana was fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on Sunday.

Rana was fined 24 lakh, while his other team-mates were also penalised with a Rs 6 lakh fine as it was KKR's second over-rate offence in IPL 2023.

 

"As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Rana has been fined Rs. 24 lakh and each member of the Playing XI, including the impact substitute, is fined Rs. 6 lakh or 25 percent of the match fee, whichever is lesser," IPL said in a media release.

Rana and Rinku Singh slammed fifties apiece en route to a 99-run match-winning stand to guide Kolkata Knight Riders to a comfortable six-wicket win over CSK.

