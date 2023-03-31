News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Impact Player: Dhoni's CSK creates history!

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 31, 2023 23:01 IST
IMAGE: Tushar Deshpande became the first Impact Player of IPL 2023. Photograph: BCCI

The much-talked about ‘Impact Player’ rule came into use in the very first match of the 2023 IPL season. Reigning champions Gujarat Titans took on Chennai Super Kings in the IPL opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

In the opener, both GT and CSK triggered the impact player clause during play. MS Dhoni-led CSK created history as they became the first team to use the Impact Player rule. CSK used the card as Tushar Deshpande replaced Ambati Rayudu.

For home team Gujarat, B Sai Sudarsan came in as Impact player for Kane Williamson, who walked out injured.

 

After opting to bowl first Gujarat managed to hold Chennai to 178/7 despite a stellar knock from Ruturak Gaikwad.

Chennai created history as they became the first side to use the Impact player rule. MS Dhoni-led CSK brought in Deshpande in place of Rayudu for the second innings.

Meanwhile, during the first innings, Kane Williamson, making his debut for the Titans, injured himself during the 13th over.

Williamson hurt his knee and wasn’t able to come back into play. Sudarshan came into the side as a substitute fielder and was later brought into the playing XI as the Impact player for Gujarat.

Apart from Deshpande, the other four substitutes named for CSK were, Subranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane and Nishant Sindhu.

Meanwhile for Gujarat, the five substitute players named were Sudarshan, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Abhinav Manohar and KS Bharat.

Earlier, at the toss, when asked about the new Impact Player role, CSK skipper MS Dhoni had said, “It's a luxury to have (impact player). It becomes slightly easy to take the decision because you can use it at any time.

But the skipper further added, “Influence of all-rounder has become slightly less because of the rule.”

REDIFF CRICKET
