News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Different Colours, Same Bond'

'Different Colours, Same Bond'

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 12, 2023 12:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jos Buttler

IMAGE: Ben Stokes with Jos Buttler. Photograph: Rajasthan Royals/Twitter

On Wednesday, April 12, 2023, the Chennai Super Kings, who have won the IPL four times, will host the inaugural edition winners Rajasthan Royals at Chepauk in Chennai.

Ben Stokes

Ahead of the match, the Rajasthan Royals shared photographs of England stars Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler with the caption 'Different colours, same bond'.

Stokes used to play for the Rajasthan Royals until 2021, but now dons Chennai's jersey.

Moeen Ali

During the training session, England all-rounder Moeen Ali was also seen chatting with Buttler.

Former England captain Joe Root, who is playing his first IPL, for the Rajasthan Royals, was spotted having a conversation with Moeen Ali.

Moeen Ali

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Confident Jaiswal targets best IPL season
Confident Jaiswal targets best IPL season
RR batters to be tested against CSK's spin trio
RR batters to be tested against CSK's spin trio
PHOTOS: SKY's Big Fall
PHOTOS: SKY's Big Fall
Zelenskyy writes to Modi; seeks aid, medical supply
Zelenskyy writes to Modi; seeks aid, medical supply
Share of low-cost money in bank deposits dips in FY23
Share of low-cost money in bank deposits dips in FY23
'BJP Will Win 5 Lok Sabha Seats In Kerala in 2024'
'BJP Will Win 5 Lok Sabha Seats In Kerala in 2024'
Nirmalaji Makes Her Point To The US
Nirmalaji Makes Her Point To The US

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

When Samson Caught Up With 'Vathi' Dhoni

When Samson Caught Up With 'Vathi' Dhoni

IPL 2023: 'Hope we can gift Dhoni a win'

IPL 2023: 'Hope we can gift Dhoni a win'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances