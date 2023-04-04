News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Gujarat Titans name Kane Williamson's replacement

Gujarat Titans name Kane Williamson's replacement

Source: PTI
April 04, 2023 21:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Dasun Shanaka has been named as Kane Williamson’s replacement for the 2023 IPL season. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Gujarat Titans on Tuesday named Sri Lanka's white ball captain Dasun Shanaka as a replacement for injured Kane Williamson for the remainder of the IPL.

Shanaka, an explosive middle-order who also bowls right-arm seam, was signed for his base price of Rs 50 lakh. He had gone unsold in the auction. Williamson was ruled out of the ongoing IPL after sustaining an injury to his right leg while attempting a catch in the season-opener against Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on March 31.

"I just want to wish the Gujarat Titans team all the best the remainder of the season," the New Zealander said in an Instagram post.

 

"Wish I could have been there with you all, but not to be. I also want to thank the fans for their love and support. I look forward to a speedy recovery," Williamson added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Thala At Chepauk After 4 Years
PIX: Thala At Chepauk After 4 Years
IPL: Confident Royals face stiff Punjab challenge
IPL: Confident Royals face stiff Punjab challenge
Babar Azam returns to lead Pakistan
Babar Azam returns to lead Pakistan
PIX: Captain Pant In The Stands
PIX: Captain Pant In The Stands
US becoming Marxist 3rd world country: Trump
US becoming Marxist 3rd world country: Trump
14 flights diverted amid heavy downpour in Bengaluru
14 flights diverted amid heavy downpour in Bengaluru
Babar Azam returns to lead Pakistan
Babar Azam returns to lead Pakistan

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

'Get well soon Rishabh bhaiyya'

'Get well soon Rishabh bhaiyya'

Shreyas Iyer injury update!

Shreyas Iyer injury update!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances