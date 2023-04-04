Gujarat Titans name Kane Williamson's replacement

IMAGE: Dasun Shanaka has been named as Kane Williamson’s replacement for the 2023 IPL season. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Gujarat Titans on Tuesday named Sri Lanka's white ball captain Dasun Shanaka as a replacement for injured Kane Williamson for the remainder of the IPL.

Shanaka, an explosive middle-order who also bowls right-arm seam, was signed for his base price of Rs 50 lakh. He had gone unsold in the auction. Williamson was ruled out of the ongoing IPL after sustaining an injury to his right leg while attempting a catch in the season-opener against Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on March 31.

"I just want to wish the Gujarat Titans team all the best the remainder of the season," the New Zealander said in an Instagram post.

"Wish I could have been there with you all, but not to be. I also want to thank the fans for their love and support. I look forward to a speedy recovery," Williamson added.