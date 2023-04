Rishabh Pant is a popular character in the Delhi Capitals' camp. Ahead of DC's first home game this season, some of the players came out to wish their recovering captain well.

Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Mitch Marsh were among those who wished Pant in a video message on the IPL Twitter page.

Injured Delhi Capitals regular captain Pant is likely to watch the team's first home game against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday from the Feroz Shah Kotla stands.