When Mohit Got SKY, MI's Hopes Vanished

IMAGE: Mohit Sharma celebrates SKY's wicket. Photographs: BCCI

Gujarat Titans secured their spot in back-to-back finals as Mumbai Indians' chase crumbled under Mohit Sharma's five-wicket haul.

The match started with a setback for MI as they lost Ishan Kishan to an eye injury even before the innings began, followed by Impact Sub Nehal Wadhera falling early to Mohammed Shami. Shami struck again, dismissing Rohit Sharma with a miscued pull shot towards fine-leg.

Amidst a glimmer of hope during a partnership between Cameron Green and Suryakumar Yadav, Mohit Sharma's exceptional performance shattered any chances of a recovery.

Despite Tilak Varma's explosive 24 run over against Shami, he was later dismissed by Rashid Khan in the final Powerplay over.

MI found a ray of hope with Green and Suryakumar's partnership, but it was short-lived as Josh Little dismissed the big-hitting Australian.

Despite their team's struggles, SKY (61 off 38 balls) emerged as a potential game-changer, displaying his exceptional batting skills. With powerful strokes and intelligent shot selection, he kept the hopes of MI supporters alive.

However, Mohit Sharma, in his very first over, dealt a severe blow to MI's aspirations. The experienced bowler outfoxed SKY whose exit dealt a significant blow to MI's chances of mounting a successful comeback.

It was a crucial breakthrough for Gujarat Titans as they aimed to seize control of the match.

With Suryakumar's departure, MI's chances of turning the game around dwindled. The dismissal of a key batter at such a crucial stage tilted the balance, setting GT on the path to a commanding victory and securing their spot in the IPL final.

Mohit Sharma, once GT's net bowler, showcased his undeniable talent in Qualifier 2. His remarkable feat included a game-changing spell of 5 wickets in 14 balls.

Despite being out of the fray in previous IPL seasons, he has delivered a champion performance in just 13 matches, taking an impressive tally of 24 wickets.