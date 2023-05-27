News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » When Mohit Got SKY, MI's Hopes Vanished

When Mohit Got SKY, MI's Hopes Vanished

By LAXMI NEGI
May 27, 2023 10:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mohit Sharma

IMAGE: Mohit Sharma celebrates SKY's wicket. Photographs: BCCI

Gujarat Titans secured their spot in back-to-back finals as Mumbai Indians' chase crumbled under Mohit Sharma's five-wicket haul.

The match started with a setback for MI as they lost Ishan Kishan to an eye injury even before the innings began, followed by Impact Sub Nehal Wadhera falling early to Mohammed Shami. Shami struck again, dismissing Rohit Sharma with a miscued pull shot towards fine-leg.

Amidst a glimmer of hope during a partnership between Cameron Green and Suryakumar Yadav, Mohit Sharma's exceptional performance shattered any chances of a recovery.

Despite Tilak Varma's explosive 24 run over against Shami, he was later dismissed by Rashid Khan in the final Powerplay over.

MI found a ray of hope with Green and Suryakumar's partnership, but it was short-lived as Josh Little dismissed the big-hitting Australian.

Mohit Sharma

IMAGE: Mohit Sharma showcased his undeniable talent in Qualifier 2.

Despite their team's struggles, SKY (61 off 38 balls) emerged as a potential game-changer, displaying his exceptional batting skills. With powerful strokes and intelligent shot selection, he kept the hopes of MI supporters alive.

However, Mohit Sharma, in his very first over, dealt a severe blow to MI's aspirations. The experienced bowler outfoxed SKY whose exit dealt a significant blow to MI's chances of mounting a successful comeback.

It was a crucial breakthrough for Gujarat Titans as they aimed to seize control of the match.

With Suryakumar's departure, MI's chances of turning the game around dwindled. The dismissal of a key batter at such a crucial stage tilted the balance, setting GT on the path to a commanding victory and securing their spot in the IPL final.

Mohit Sharma, once GT's net bowler, showcased his undeniable talent in Qualifier 2. His remarkable feat included a game-changing spell of 5 wickets in 14 balls.

Despite being out of the fray in previous IPL seasons, he has delivered a champion performance in just 13 matches, taking an impressive tally of 24 wickets.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
LAXMI NEGI / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
10 6s, 7 4s Stud Gill's Glittering 129
10 6s, 7 4s Stud Gill's Glittering 129
Hope Gill continues form in India colours: Rohit
Hope Gill continues form in India colours: Rohit
Probably my best IPL knock: Gill
Probably my best IPL knock: Gill
'Calmness that Hardik brings reminiscent of Dhoni'
'Calmness that Hardik brings reminiscent of Dhoni'
Anushka's Elegant Cannes Debut
Anushka's Elegant Cannes Debut
10 6s, 7 4s Stud Gill's Glittering 129
10 6s, 7 4s Stud Gill's Glittering 129
Karnataka: 24 new ministers to take oath today
Karnataka: 24 new ministers to take oath today

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

PIX: Gujarat down MI to march into IPL 2023 final

PIX: Gujarat down MI to march into IPL 2023 final

Dhoni Meets Pathirana's Family

Dhoni Meets Pathirana's Family

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances