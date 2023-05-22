IMAGE: Shubman Gill celebrates his match-winning century against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians secured their spot in the IPL 2023 Play-Offs after Shubman Gill's sensational century for the Gujarat Titans knocked Royal Challengers Bangalore out of contention.

Sachin Tendulkar, the Mumbai Indians Icon, showered praise on Gill and playfully tweeted that he had played a fantastic innings for MI.

'Cameron Green and Shubman Gill batted brilliantly for Mumbai Indians. Virat Kohli's consecutive centuries were simply amazing. Each of them had their own methods and showcased exceptional class. I am thrilled to see MI in the playoffs. Go Mumbai,' Sachin tweeted.