News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Gill batted brilliantly for Mumbai'

'Gill batted brilliantly for Mumbai'

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 22, 2023 16:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill celebrates his match-winning century against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians secured their spot in the IPL 2023 Play-Offs after Shubman Gill's sensational century for the Gujarat Titans knocked Royal Challengers Bangalore out of contention.

Sachin Tendulkar, the Mumbai Indians Icon, showered praise on Gill and playfully tweeted that he had played a fantastic innings for MI.

'Cameron Green and Shubman Gill batted brilliantly for Mumbai Indians. Virat Kohli's consecutive centuries were simply amazing. Each of them had their own methods and showcased exceptional class. I am thrilled to see MI in the playoffs. Go Mumbai,' Sachin tweeted.

Sachin Tendulkar

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Green's century powers MI to IPL play-offs
PIX: Green's century powers MI to IPL play-offs
Who Is Papa Kohli Grinning At?
Who Is Papa Kohli Grinning At?
Gill's warning: CSK's fortress under threat from GT?
Gill's warning: CSK's fortress under threat from GT?
Car driver booked for techie's death in Bengaluru rain
Car driver booked for techie's death in Bengaluru rain
CBI: Wanhkede trying to show SRK messages as...
CBI: Wanhkede trying to show SRK messages as...
AAP to hold mega rally against Centre's ordinance
AAP to hold mega rally against Centre's ordinance
NGO sues BBC for defamation over Modi documentary
NGO sues BBC for defamation over Modi documentary

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Prince Gill Steals King Kohli's Thunder

Prince Gill Steals King Kohli's Thunder

IPL PIX: Gill trumps Kohli as Gujarat Titans oust RCB

IPL PIX: Gill trumps Kohli as Gujarat Titans oust RCB

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances