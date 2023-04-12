News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Doull Doubts Kohli's Intent

Doull Doubts Kohli's Intent

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 12, 2023 11:15 IST
'There is absolutely no room for personal milestones in this game anymore.'

IMAGE: With his 44-ball 61-run knock, Virat Kohli gave his side a quick start. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli gave Royal Challengers Bangalore a brilliant start in the clash against Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

Kohli hit a half-century to power Royal Challengers Bangalore to an imposing 212/2 against the Lucknow Super Giants and hammered his second half century of the ongoing IPL season.

With his 44-ball 61-run knock, Kohli gave his side a quick start as they looked for an above-par total and shared a 96-run stand for the first wicket after being sent into bat.

The former RCB skipper took on the LSG bowling attack in the Powerplay, with both spinners and pacers facing the wrath of his onslaught.

LSG Pacer Avesh Khan was again at the receiving end of Kohli's wrath. He didn't spare Krunal Pandya and Mark Wood either.

The 34 year old was batting on 42, which is also the most he scored in the Powerplay in an IPL game. But from thereon, he took 10 balls to reach his fifty and this did not go unnoticed as New Zealand commentator Simon Doull pointed it out on air.

Doull questioned Kohli for a sudden stop in his scoring rate just before he was going to complete a half-century.

'Virat Kohli took 10 balls to reach from 42 to 50. There is absolutely no room for personal milestones in this game anymore. I don't think there's any room for that in this format,' Doull said on air.

Kohli finally brought up his fifty with a single off Ravi Bishnoi after playing 35 balls.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
More like this

PHOTOS: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow SG

PHOTOS: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow SG

Pakistan prefers two Indian cities for their WC games!

Pakistan prefers two Indian cities for their WC games!

