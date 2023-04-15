Can Pant Inspire Delhi To A Win?

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant enjoys a chat with Axar Patel at a training session in Bengaluru on Friday, April 14, 2023. Photographs: IPL/Twitter

Delhi Capitals have had a torrid start to their 2023 Indian Premier League campaign with four losses on the trot.

The David Warner-led side desperately need to pull things back by pulling off a special performance against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday with DC Assistant Coach Ajit Agarkar saying, 'It's in our hands to turn it around.'

And to bring in some extra motivation to the team, Rishabh Pant came visiting his team-mates during their training in the nets.

Pant was all smiles as he watched his team in practice.

'I am recovering very well and I'm getting better with each passing day. I came to visit the NCA (National Cricket Academy) and the Delhi Capitals happened to be there. So I met the team,' he told reporters at the venue.

Here's hoping his positivity rubs off on the DC squad and bring them some luck when they face RCB.