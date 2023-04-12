What Happens After David Warner Bats Right-Handed

IMAGE: The left-handed David Warner changed his stance to a right-handed one in the eighth over while facing Mumbai Indians's Hrithik Shokeen. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals seem to be having a tough time in IPL 2023.

During their match against the Mumbai Indians, DC skipper David Warner surprised everyone by changing his stance to face off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen after the first Powerplay, following a no-ball.

He attempted a right-handed slice off a free hit, known as a switch hit, which he had used before in the 2019 Bangladesh Premier League to great effect against Chris Gayle, hitting him for six, four, and four off three consecutive balls.

This time, the switch hit didn't pay off as Warner mistimed his shot and managed just one run.

Despite this setback, the Aussie went on to score a half-century off 43 balls. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to secure a victory for Delhi as Mumbai won by six wickets in a last-ball thriller at the Arun Jaitley stadium.