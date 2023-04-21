News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Delhi Capitals reclaim stolen cricket gear

Delhi Capitals reclaim stolen cricket gear

Source: PTI
April 21, 2023 21:33 IST
IMAGE: Delhi Capitals captain David Warner and his teammates Mitch Marsh, Phil Salt and Yash Dhull were victims of theft when some of their gear was stolen during transit. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Delhi Capitals cricketers have something more to cheer about after their maiden victory in IPL 2023, with skipper David Warner confirming on Friday that most of the cricket gear, which was stolen in transit from Bengaluru to Delhi a few days back, had been recovered.

The Delhi franchise discovered the theft of their cricketing gear, including bats, pads and gloves, running into lakhs of rupees after they reached the national capital following their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 15.

 

Warner had posted a message on social media about the theft, giving details about the items stolen.

"Stolen. 16 bats along with pads, shoes, thigh pads, gloves were stolen from the Delhi Capitals' players kit bags. 3 bats belong to David Warner, 2 of Mitchell Marsh, three of Phil Salt and five of Yash Dhull," the Australian opener had written on social media.

The Capitals broke their string of five consecutive defeats on Thursday, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in New Delhi and on Friday, Warner revealed that most of the gear had been recovered and the culprits "found".

"They found the culprits. Few (bats) missing still but thank you," he wrote on Friday.

DC will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next IPL match in Hyderabad on April 24.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
IPL 2023

IPL 2023

