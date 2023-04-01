News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Arijit Lights Up IPL Opening Ceremony

Arijit Lights Up IPL Opening Ceremony

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 01, 2023 08:54 IST
Glimpses from the opening ceremony of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, March 31, 2023.

IMAGE: Singing sensation Arijit Singh enthralled fans with some of his blockbuster hits from over the years. Photograph: BCCI

The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League got underway with a glitzy opening ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The event, hosted by Mandira Bedi, kicked off with Arijit Singh enthralling spectators with some of his blockbuster songs over the years.

The superstar's medley including hits like Kesariya, Channa Mereya, Kabira, Apna Bana Le, Ghungroo, Pyaar Hota Hair Kahi Baar and, of course, Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

Singh concluded his spectacular segment with Hawayein as he was taken for a lap around the N M stadium.

IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia in performance. Photograph: BCCI

Up next was a performance by Tamannaah Bhatia. The gorgeous actress danced to hits Tum Tüm x butta momma, Lover by DJ Hardik, Oo Antava Oo and Tune Maari Entriyaan.

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna grooved to Naatu Naatu among other songs. Photograph: BCCI

The spectators were on their feet as sparkling Rashmika Mandanna grooved to blockbuster songs like Saami Saami, Srivalli, Dholida and, of course, Naatu Naatu.

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Hardik Pandya with BCCI President Roger Binny, Secretary Jay Amit Shah (second from left), IPL Chairman Arun Singh Dhumal (far left), Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannah Bhatia and Arjit Singh. Photograph: BCCI
 
REDIFF CRICKET
