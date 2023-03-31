Kane Williamson suffers nasty knee injury in IPL opener

IMAGE: While attempting to stop a six off Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kane Williamson hurt his right knee. Photograph: BCCI

The first match of the 2023 Indian Premier League season was an action-packed on. But the Gujarat Titans will walk away a worried bunch after Kane Williamson walked off injured during the first innings of the match.

After winning the toss, GT skipper Hardik Pandya elected to bowl first against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. During the 13th over, Kane Williamson, playing in his maiden season for Gujarat Titans injured himself while trying to stop a boundary.

While fielding on the deep-square leg boundary, Williamson leapt to stop a six hit by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Though Williamson managed to save two runs, he fell on the ground wincing in pain. He looked badly hurt and he lay on the ground clutching his right knee.

Eventually Williamson was taken off the field with some help as he was unable to walk off on his own. While attempting to take the catch, Williamson fell on his right foot awkwardly and with his full body weight on it, the injury could be very bad. Though the extent of the injury is still unknown.

B Sai Sudharsan came onto the field as replacement fielder and later on Gujarat Titans used the Impact player card to bring Sudharsan into the playing XI.

Williamson, who was the captain of the Sunrisers, was let go following a tough run. The Kiwi skipper, donning the jersey of the defending champions, was hoping to turn around his show and make an impact.