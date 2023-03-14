Age Is Just A Number For Amit Mishra

Photograph: Kind courtesy LSG/Twitter

Amit Mishra will be back in the Indian Premier League at age 40 after the Lucknow Super Giants secured his services for his base price of Rs 50 lakhs (Rs 5 million).

The veteran spinner last played in the IPL in 2021 for the Delhi Capitals. He has bagged 166 wickets in 154 IPL games.

So why have LSG, who made the playoffs in their debut IPL season last year, picked Mishra?

A domestic coach, who has worked with LSG Mentor Gautam Gambhir, believes Lucknow Super Giants picked Mishra to use him as an Impact Player.

'All you need...is to keep him (Mishra) on field for eight overs,' said the coach.

LSG shared the first pictures of Mishra's training session and captioned it, 'Age is just a-myth for our Mishraji.'