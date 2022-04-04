Pant's Emotional Note For Dad

Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Rishabh Pant has posted an emotional message, remembering his father who passed away in 2017, recalling how his father loved him and accepted his life choices, and how the support became his strength.

'He loved me for who I was and accepted me for who I was striving to become,' Pant remembered in an Instagram post.

'Dads are strong for a reason. Their strength gives us a sense of protection. Now that you are in heaven dad, I know you will continue to protect me. Thanks for being my dad. I will always love and miss you until we meet again.'

Rajendra Pant died in his sleep of a cardiac arrest. Two days later, Rishabh scored an emotional fifty for his IPL franchise Delhi Daredevils (now the Delhi Capitals).

Another important man in Rishabh's life, his coach Tarak Sinha, passed in November of cancer. Rishabh was distraught since Mr Sinha had moulded the Roorkee lad and his cricket.

A few months before his death, Mr Sinha recalled how Rishabh had turned up at his door at 3.30 am to apologise.

