News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pant's Emotional Note For Dad

Pant's Emotional Note For Dad

By Rediff Cricket
April 04, 2022 15:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rishabh Pant

Photograph: BCCI/IPL
 

Rishabh Pant has posted an emotional message, remembering his father who passed away in 2017, recalling how his father loved him and accepted his life choices, and how the support became his strength.

'He loved me for who I was and accepted me for who I was striving to become,' Pant remembered in an Instagram post.

'Dads are strong for a reason. Their strength gives us a sense of protection. Now that you are in heaven dad, I know you will continue to protect me. Thanks for being my dad. I will always love and miss you until we meet again.'

Rishabh Pant

Rajendra Pant died in his sleep of a cardiac arrest. Two days later, Rishabh scored an emotional fifty for his IPL franchise Delhi Daredevils (now the Delhi Capitals).

Another important man in Rishabh's life, his coach Tarak Sinha, passed in November of cancer. Rishabh was distraught since Mr Sinha had moulded the Roorkee lad and his cricket.

A few months before his death, Mr Sinha recalled how Rishabh had turned up at his door at 3.30 am to apologise.

Among the ads the Dream XI brand has put out for the IPL 2022 telecast, the ones featuring Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant bring a lump to the throat.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Pant knocked on coach's door at 3:30
Why Pant knocked on coach's door at 3:30
Glad I have learnt from my mistakes: Pant
Glad I have learnt from my mistakes: Pant
Rishabh Pant: Unrepressed, entertaining, authentic
Rishabh Pant: Unrepressed, entertaining, authentic
Uniform Civil Code: Goa has its own version
Uniform Civil Code: Goa has its own version
The JINX Shabana Wants to BREAK!
The JINX Shabana Wants to BREAK!
Crypto industry sees exits ahead of new tax regime
Crypto industry sees exits ahead of new tax regime
Lankan Prez sacks brother; invites Oppn to join govt
Lankan Prez sacks brother; invites Oppn to join govt

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

The 19 year old who may be Dhoni's successor

The 19 year old who may be Dhoni's successor

Pant will go on to become a very important player for India: Dravid

Pant will go on to become a very important player for India: Dravid

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances