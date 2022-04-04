News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » CSK to back out-of-form Ruturaj Gaikwad

CSK to back out-of-form Ruturaj Gaikwad

April 04, 2022 09:06 IST
Ruturaj Gaikwad

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja has assured that the team management will back Ruturaj Gaikwad. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Over the past two seasons, Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in top form in the IPL.

But in IPL 2022, Gaikwad – who has already played three games – has been woefully out of form. In the opening game, the stylish CSK opener was dismissed for a duck by Kolkata Knight Riders’ pacer Umesh Yadav and he could only add one run in the second game against Lucknow Super Giants as he was dismissed by Ravi Bishnoi.

On Sunday, it was no different as he was dismissed for one.

 

It was a crushing defeat for CSK as their batting department failed to give any fight to PBKS in the 181-run chase and were bowled out for just 126.

Chennai Super Kings captain Ravindra Jadeja said that the team will continue to back Ruturaj Gaikwad after the opener's poor show.

“We need to give him confidence, we need to back him, we all know that he’s a very good player. We’ll definitely back him and I am sure that he’ll come good,” said Jadeja at the post-match presentation.

AGENCIES
