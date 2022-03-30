News
Inside Gujarat Titans Locker Room

Inside Gujarat Titans Locker Room

By Rediff Cricket
March 30, 2022 12:39 IST
Gujarat Titans

IMAGE: An animated Hardik Pandya has his Gujarat Titans team-mates amused. Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Gujarat Titans/Twitter

The jubilant mood from the field -- after Gujarat Titans defeated fellow IPL newcomers Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets in a thrilling clash at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Monday, March 28, 2022 -- carried on to the dressing room where there was a celebration and Gujarat Titans locker room awards were announced.

Mohammad Shami -- our Top Performer of the game -- was applauded for his sensational spell that took the fizz out of the LSG top order.

Take a look at the celebrations in this video! And don't miss the yummy spread on the buffet table.

 

 
Rediff Cricket
Hardik Bowls At High Speeds!
'Hardik's leadership skills stand out'
SEE: After the Titans and Giants Clash
Hitting right lengths helped: Krishna
IPL 2022

Turning Point: Tewatia's Attack

Talented Manohar is one for future, says Hardik

