Inside Gujarat Titans Locker Room

IMAGE: An animated Hardik Pandya has his Gujarat Titans team-mates amused. Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Gujarat Titans/Twitter

The jubilant mood from the field -- after Gujarat Titans defeated fellow IPL newcomers Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets in a thrilling clash at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Monday, March 28, 2022 -- carried on to the dressing room where there was a celebration and Gujarat Titans locker room awards were announced.

Mohammad Shami -- our Top Performer of the game -- was applauded for his sensational spell that took the fizz out of the LSG top order.

Take a look at the celebrations in this video! And don't miss the yummy spread on the buffet table.