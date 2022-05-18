Rohit Sharma hints at Arjun Tendulkar making IPL debut

IMAGE: Arjun Tedulkar has been with the Mumbai Indians for two seasons. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Mumbai Indians have had an IPL season to forget, with just 3 wins in 13 games.

With one more game to be played against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday, May 21, MI Captain Rohit Sharma has said the team will try to field as many untried players as possible.

If that is the case, Arjun Tendulkar stands a chance of making his IPL debut after being a part of MI for two seasons.

'For us, it's pretty simple. We just want to tick off the boxes and finish off on a high note if possible,' Rohit said.

'We will try everything we can from our side to put our best foot forward in the last game. If there is an opportunity to try out some more guys, we will look to do that too,' he added.

Arjun was bought by five-time champions Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh (Rs 2 million) in the last season as well, but did not get a chance to play any match. Ditto this season as well.

The 22 year old has started trending on Twitter after Rohit's statement, with twitterati assuming that Arjun will get a chance to make his IPL debut in MI's final IPL 2022 game.