News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit Sharma hints at Arjun Tendulkar making IPL debut

Rohit Sharma hints at Arjun Tendulkar making IPL debut

By Rediff Cricket
May 18, 2022 17:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Arjun Tendulkar

IMAGE: Arjun Tedulkar has been with the Mumbai Indians for two seasons. Photograph: BCCI/IPL
 

Mumbai Indians have had an IPL season to forget, with just 3 wins in 13 games.

With one more game to be played against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday, May 21, MI Captain Rohit Sharma has said the team will try to field as many untried players as possible.

If that is the case, Arjun Tendulkar stands a chance of making his IPL debut after being a part of MI for two seasons.

'For us, it's pretty simple. We just want to tick off the boxes and finish off on a high note if possible,' Rohit said.

'We will try everything we can from our side to put our best foot forward in the last game. If there is an opportunity to try out some more guys, we will look to do that too,' he added.

Arjun was bought by five-time champions Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh (Rs 2 million) in the last season as well, but did not get a chance to play any match. Ditto this season as well.

The 22 year old has started trending on Twitter after Rohit's statement, with twitterati assuming that Arjun will get a chance to make his IPL debut in MI's final IPL 2022 game.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Sara cheers MI; Fan Proposes To Umran
Sara cheers MI; Fan Proposes To Umran
WATCH: Hardik, Rashid Sing Kolaveri!
WATCH: Hardik, Rashid Sing Kolaveri!
'Tilak Varma could be an all-format India batter'
'Tilak Varma could be an all-format India batter'
RCB eye big win over GT to stay in play-off race
RCB eye big win over GT to stay in play-off race
Look who Kriti has fallen in love with!
Look who Kriti has fallen in love with!
Lawyers' strike defers Gyanvapi case hearing
Lawyers' strike defers Gyanvapi case hearing
Who's This Beauty On Cannes Red Carpet?
Who's This Beauty On Cannes Red Carpet?

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

SRH hold nerve while MI's bowling experiment tanks

SRH hold nerve while MI's bowling experiment tanks

'Cricket helped me recover from tragedy'

'Cricket helped me recover from tragedy'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances