Dhoni, Kohli Laugh And Dance

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain Faf du Plessis, who played for the Chennai Super Kings from 2011 to 2015 and again from 2018 to 2021, speaks to CSK's Robin Uthappa. Photograph: BCCI

It was all smiles and hugs as Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain Faf du Plessis met his former Chennai Super Kings team-mates during their practice session in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

Du Plessis, who was with CSK since 2012 except when the team was banned for two years, was bought by RCB during the IPL auction for Rs 7 crore (Rs 70 million).

Ahead of their IPL 2022 clash at the D Y Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, du Plessis and Virat Kohli interacted with CSK's Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali (who played for RCB in 2018 and 2019), Ambati Rayudu and Head Coach Stephen Fleming.

Dhoni and Kohli laughed non-stop while also trying a few dance moves. 'A game of bonds, friendships and brotherhood!', CSK captioned the video on Instagram.