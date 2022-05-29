Rahman, Ranveer Rock Ahmedabad

IMAGE: A R Rahman, Ranveer Singh, Neeti Mohan, Shweta Mohan, Mohit Chauhan rock the stage at the IPL 2022 closing ceremony at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 29, 2022. Photographs: BCCI

A R Rahman, Ranveer Singh, Neeti Mohan and others rocked the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad at the Indian Premier League 2022 closing ceremony on Sunday.

Also performing at the ceremony were Sivamani, Mohit Chauhan and Shweta Mohan

Donning a shimmering jacket and pants to match, Ranveer danced to hits like Ainvayi Ainvayi followed by Tattad Tattad and Tune Maari Entriyaan.

Back-up dancers in lovely Indian wear decorated the stage with beautiful moves as Rahman sang Rang de Basanti, Chale Chalo from the cricket epic Lagaan and Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire.