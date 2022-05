IMAGE: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who appears to have recovered from COVID-19, waves to fans at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the IPL 2022 final on Sunday, May 29, 2022. Photograph: BCCI

100k spectators and a superstar: Akshay Kumar was present at the Narendra Modi stadium for the IPL 2022 final on Sunday.

Akshay -- who missed the Cannes film festival after he was felled by COVID-19 last fortnight -- waved at the crowds before greeting IPL Chairman Rajiv Shukla.

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar greets IPL Chairman Rajiv Shukla. Photograph: PTI

Akshay's Samrat Prithviraj, based on the legendary Prithviraj Chauhan's life, releases on Friday, June 3, and his appearance at the IPL final is likely part of the film's promotions.